KAENG KRACHAN, Oct 17 — In a rare and breathtaking sight, a majestic leopard was spotted lounging in broad daylight on a road inside Kaeng Krachan National Park, posing perfectly for a lucky tourist’s camera.

The stunning images, captured on Tuesday, show the big cat calmly reclining as though aware of the lens, offering a unique glimpse of Thailand’s rich wildlife.

Mongkol Chaipakdee, head of Kaeng Krachan National Park told Bangkok Post on the sighting that leopards have been seen more frequently in the area recently, as they hunt for prey in the park.

“This is a good sign for the park’s ecosystem, which continues to thrive and provide a vital habitat for rare species,” Mongkol was quoted saying.

The increased sightings of leopards, known for their elusive nature, highlight the flourishing biodiversity of Kaeng Krachan, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district.

It’s one of Thailand’s largest national parks and home to a variety of wildlife, including endangered species.

Kaeng Krachan National Park shared the pictures taken by a tourist on its Facebook page and urged visitors who venture into the park to follow strict guidelines to respect and preserve the wildlife, ensuring that both visitors and animals can continue to enjoy this natural sanctuary safely.

The lucky tourist who captured the striking images on Tuesday described the experience as “unforgettable,” adding that seeing such a rare and graceful animal up close was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Kaeng Krachan National Park continues to be a must-visit destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts hoping to witness Thailand’s extraordinary fauna in its natural environment.