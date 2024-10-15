JAKARTA, Oct 15 — Indonesia’s incoming president Prabowo Subianto met candidates for senior government posts for a second day today, as he seeks to bring the country’s biggest political party into his already dominant parliamentary coalition.

If Prabowo can reach a deal with Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) there would be no opposition parties in parliament, an unprecedented situation since Indonesia began holding direct presidential elections in 2004.

Prabowo, who will be sworn in as president on Oct. 20, summoned more than 40 people yesterday who said they had been asked to join the next government, including current finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Today, Prabowo summoned dozens of potential deputy ministers, his top aide Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said.

Prabowo plans to meet PDI-P chief Megawati Sukarnoputri, Dasco said, without specifying a time.

Senior PDI-P politician Pramono Anung met with Prabowo to convey a message from Megawati, his spokesperson said, without elaborating.

Prabowo’s cabinet assessments are expected to continue until Saturday.

Badminton Olympic gold-medalist Taufik Hidayat, one of Indonesia’s biggest social media influencers Raffi Ahmad, and popular singer-song writer Yovie Widianto were among those who arrived at Prabowo’s house today.

Lack of opposition

The absence of any opposition in the parliament would ensure smooth passage of Prabowo’s legislative agenda, but would likely heighten fears about a lack of meaningful checks on Prabowo’s power in a country with a history of authoritarian rule.

Seven of the eight parties in parliament have already joined Prabowo’s coalition, securing him a parliamentary majority.

PDI-P, which won the most seats in the February election, had nominated Prabowo’s predecessor, Joko Widodo, for president in 2014. But their relationship soured over President Widodo’s tacit support for Prabowo during his election campaign.

Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the incoming vice president.

In his second five-year term, Widodo was also backed by most parties in parliament, with only two remaining in opposition.

Widodo leaves office amid criticism that he tried to change laws to benefit his family and to co-opt state bodies to control his opponents. He denies any impropriety and has said democracy is thriving and that he respects the country’s institutions.

Analysts say they fear what they see as that democratic backsliding may continue under Prabowo, a member of the old elite that previously ruled Indonesia. Prabowo is an ex-special forces commander who was dismissed from the military amid speculation over human rights abuses. He denied any wrongdoing.

In March, Prabowo described democracy as tiring, costly and messy, and said there was room for improvement. — Reuters