DENPASAR, Feb 26 — Two British men were given lengthy jail terms Thursday by an Indonesian court after being found guilty of smuggling cocaine into the popular holiday island of Bali.

Kial Garth Robinson was sentenced to 11 years, while Piran Ezra Wilkinson landed a term of nine years.

Both were also ordered to pay a fine of around US$60,000 (RM233,220) or serve an additional 190 days.

Robinson, 29, was arrested in September last year at Ngurah Rai International Airport after an officer found two packages containing 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in his backpack.

Ho told the police that he was ordered by a man named Santos to transport the drugs from Barcelona to Bali and deliver them to Wilkinson, who had arrived a few days earlier.

Wilkinson, 48, was arrested in Canggu the next day.

Prosecutors said Robinson and Wilkinson were friends who lived in Thailand and had met in Barcelona a week before their arrests.

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

There are dozens of traffickers on death row in the country. Indonesia last carried out executions in 2016, killing one Indonesian and three Nigerian drug convicts by firing squad. — AFP