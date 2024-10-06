JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 — South African police have arrested three people in connection with the killing of 18 relatives — mostly women — gunned down at a rural homestead a week ago, the police minister said today.

A fourth suspect was being sought for the massacre in the early hours of September 28 in the Eastern Cape province, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced at a memorial near the site of the killing.

Gunmen opened fire inside two homes in Lusikisiki, about 200 kilometres south-west of the coastal city of Durban, killing 17 people. An 18th person died later in hospital.

The victims were aged from 14 to 64 years old, according to South African media. Fifteen were women and several were shot in the head. The motive for the attack — executed as the family had gathered for a traditional ceremony — was not known.

The massacre has shocked South Africa, adding to calls for more police protection from crime in the country which has one of the highest murder rates per capita in the world. — AFP