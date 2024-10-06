MOSCOW, Oct 6 — A Frontier Airlines flight 1326 has caught fire during a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, reported Sputnik, citing CBS News.

“The pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency... The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs. No injuries were reported, and passengers have been bussed to the terminal,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines confirmed to CBS News yesterday.

The cause of the incident is currently being investigated, the official told the media.

The Clark County Fire Department immediately responded to the incident, a spokesperson for the airport told the media, which added that fire trucks and emergency service vehicles arrived onto the runway while smoke was surrounding the plane.

Videos spread on social media showing how the lower part of the plane, probably the landing gear, caught fire during the landing. — Bernama-Sputnik