WASHINGTON DC, Sept 24 — A US Secret Service (USSS) Uniformed Division officer’s firearm accidentally went off while he was on duty in the country’s capital, injuring him in the foot.

US broadcaster Fox News reported that the unnamed agent was in the northwest section of the city handling his service weapon when the “negligent discharge” occurred just before 8pm last Saturday.

His was taken to a local hospital for treatment; and his injuries were not life threatening.

Lt Paul Mayhair, a public information officer with the USSS, was reported saying no one else were hurt during the incident.

The USSS Office of Professional Responsibility was also reported to be investigating the case.





