JAKARTA, Sept 24 — Seven boys in Indonesia were found dead in the Bekasi River in West Java two days ago, believed to have drowned while trying to evade police arrest.

“Based on our initial investigation, these teenagers were planning to have a brawl, but they got scared when they saw officers patrolling the area and jumped into the river,” Jakarta police chief Inspector General Karyoto – who goes by one name – was quoted as saying by Indonesian news outlet, Kompas.

He noted that the victims were likely part of a group of teenagers arrested by Bekasi police at the Cipendawa Industrial Complex around 3am on September 21.

Authorities suspect the teens were preparing for a brawl, especially after discovering that three of the boys carried blades.

Local police have identified 15 teenagers as suspects in connection with the incident.

Karyoto promised a thorough investigation, including autopsies on the bodies and interviews with the families of the deceased.