AMMAN, Sept 15 — Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh submitted his resignation on Sunday to King Abdullah II, state media reported, after parliamentary elections dominated by frustration over the Gaza war.

Under the kingdom’s constitution, the government usually resigns after legislative elections. It is the king who appoints the prime minister, not parliament which has limited powers.

The country’s leading Islamist party, the Islamic Action Front, came out top in Tuesday’s poll, winning 31 out of the 138 seats in parliament.

The IAF is a political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, and the result gives the Islamists their largest representation since 1989.

Despite a low turnout of 32 per cent, the party’s success came with voters frustrated about economic woes and Israel’s war against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan in 1994 signed a peace treaty with Israel, becoming only the second Arab state to do so after Egypt, but regular protests have called for its dissolution since the war erupted last October.

Nearly half of the country’s population is of Palestinian origin.

Khasawneh, 55, had headed the government since October 2020.

Jordan’s parliament is bicameral. In addition to the elected parliament there is also a senate with 69 members appointed by the monarch.

The Gaza war has hit tourism to Jordan, which relies on the sector for about 14 per cent of its gross domestic product.

The kingdom is heavily dependent on foreign aid, especially from the United States and the International Monetary Fund.

In the first quarter of 2024, the unemployment rate was 21 per cent. — AFP