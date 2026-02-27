TOKYO, Feb 27 — Passengers would be limited to two power banks per person and asked not to use them during flights under proposed stricter rules aimed at preventing fires following a series of incidents, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing Japan’s transport ministry today.

According to a draft proposal by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, passengers would be permitted to bring up to two mobile batteries of 160 watt-hours or less, including spare batteries for cameras and other devices, with no cap for spare batteries of 100 watt-hours or less.

In addition to requesting that power banks not be used during the flight, passengers would also be prohibited from charging them via onboard power outlets.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation, an agency of the United Nations, is expected to adopt similar regulations as early as next month.

The ministry plans to revise domestic regulations in mid-April, with public opinions accepted through March 30.

A fire that broke out in January 2025 aboard a low-cost carrier operated by Air Busan Co. is believed to have been caused by a defective power bank. — Bernama-Kyodo