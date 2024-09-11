RAMALLAH, Sept 11 — South Africa has announced its intention to submit a memorandum to the International Court of Justice next month, including evidence proving that Israel is committing the “crime of genocide” in Palestine.

It said in a statement published on its website last night, “South Africa will submit its memorandum to the International Court of Justice next month”, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

It added, “South Africa intends to present the facts and evidence to prove that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Palestine,” and stressed that “this case will continue until the court issues its ruling.”

It expressed its hope that “Israel will abide by the interim orders issued by the court so far.”

It also said that “several countries, namely Nicaragua, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia, have joined the case filed by South Africa against Israel.”

At the end of December 2023, South Africa filed a lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice on the grounds that it had violated the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating aggression on Gaza that has left about 136,000 dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing. — Bernama