KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Two Delta Airlines workers died and a third severely hurt after the tyre of a Delta Airlines plane exploded while it was being removed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport yesterday.

The incident occurred at the airport’s maintenance at around 5am on Tuesday, according to a report in British tabloid newspaper The Sun yesterday.

The report, quoting ABC affiliate WSB-TV, said the tyre exploded when it was being removed, killing two airline workers — a Delta employee and contractor — while another Delta employee was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The airline released a statement confirming the death of two of its employees.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance Facility (TOC 3),” the airline said.

“We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site.”

According to flight logs obtained by WSB-TV, the plane arrived in Atlanta on Sunday evening from Las Vegas.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tyre explosion