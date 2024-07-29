JAKARTA, July 29 — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has named the Presidential Office building in the new capital city of Nusantara (IKN) Penajam Paser Utara (PPU) as Istana Garuda, while the Presidential Palace in IKN will be called Istana Negara.

This announcement was made by Acting Head of the IKN Authority, Basuki Hadimuldjono, after attending an internal meeting with Jokowi at Istana Garuda IKN on Monday, reported ANTARA news agency.

“He stated, this is Istana Garuda, no longer the Presidential Office, but it’s named Istana Garuda. The one below is Istana Negara,” Basuki said at a press conference in the lobby of Istana Garuda.

Istana Negara IKN is a grand building that serves as the official residence of the President of Indonesia. It is located in the Central Government Core Area (KIPP) of IKN, in Penajam Paser Utara (PPU) Regency.

Istana Garuda, meanwhile, is situated directly behind Istana Negara on a higher piece of land. This building serves as the President’s office.

Basuki, who also serves as the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR), said that the names of the palaces are official and recognisable by the public.

“The name is now official, this is Istana Garuda and over there is Istana Negara. Istana Garuda and Istana Negara,” he said. — Bernama/Antara