LONDON, July 16 — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer — just back from a Nato summit — launched today a review of Britain’s armed forces to set out a path to increasing defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

The ministry of defence said the “Strategic Defence Review” would begin work “immediately in recognition of the urgency of the threats facing the UK”, and aim to deliver a report in the first half of 2025.

Launched less than two weeks after coming to power, prioritising the review is the government’s response to Conservative Party efforts to cast doubts about Labour’s commitment to defence.

During the election campaign, popular attack lines from the Tories included Starmer’s lack of timeframe for increasing defence spending and claims that Labour was a “danger” to national security.

Advertisement

At last week’s Nato summit in Washington, Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s support for the Western military alliance and its “serious commitment” to spending 2.5 per cent of its GDP on defence.

The review, which will be headed by former defence secretary and Nato secretary general George Robertson, will “ensure a ‘Nato-first’ policy is at the heart of Britain’s defence plans”.

Starmer said the review would make sure “that defence spending is responsibly increased”.

Advertisement

It will be overseen by current defence secretary John Healey, who said “at the start of a new era for Britain, we need a new era for defence”.

“The Review will ensure that Defence is central to the future security of Britain and to its economic growth and prosperity”, Healey added.

The defence secretary had urged Nato to consider moving towards a 2.5 per cent goal at the 75th anniversary summit last week, with Nato allies having committed in 2014 to reach a 2-per cent goal.

Other specific aims of the review include “bolstering Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression” and to “modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent”.

Starmer at the summit recommitted to £3 billion (RM18.2 billion) a year of military support for Ukraine until 2030-31. — AFP