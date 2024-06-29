BUENOS AIRES, June 29 — Argentina’s President Javier Milei said he would not apologise to Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over previous disparaging remarks, referring to him yesterday as a “little lefty” with an “inflated ego”.

Lula on Wednesday said he would not speak to Milei until he apologised for saying “a lot of nonsense” about him and Brazil.

“We must rise above these trivialities because the interests of Argentines and Brazilians are more important than the inflated ego of some little lefty,” Milei told the LN+ broadcaster when asked about Lula’s request.

Milei has lashed out at numerous leftist leaders since taking office in December, insulting the Spanish prime minister and the presidents of Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil.

Lula did not say which comments he was referring to, but Milei branded him “corrupt” and a “communist” during his fiery election campaign.

Lula did not attend Milei’s inauguration in December and two men have not held any meetings. They greeted each other cordially at the G7 summit in Italy.

They will run into each other again in July in Paraguay at a summit of the Mercosur trade bloc.

Lula said this week that the two countries were very important to each other, and that it would not be Milei who creates “discord” in their relationship. — AFP