BRUSSELS, June 26 — Nato’s 32 nations today appointed departing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the alliance’s next head, at a vital time with Russia waging war in Ukraine.

“The North Atlantic Council decided to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of Nato, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg,” the alliance said in a statement, adding that he would take over on October 1. — AFP

