KYIV, Ukraine, June 22 — Russian strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv today killed two people and wounded 15, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been severely damaged in repeated attacks.

Russia launched a fresh offensive in the Kharkiv region in May, making the most significant territorial gains for 18 months.

Synegubov wrote on Telegram that Russian soldiers “hit a residential buiding with guided bombs” this afternoon.

“According to initial information from emergency medics, two people were killed,” Synegubov said. “The number of wounded from the occupier’s strikes has risen to 15. — AFP



