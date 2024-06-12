HONG KONG, June 12 — The Hong Kong government said Wednesday it has cancelled the passports of six democracy activists who fled to the United Kingdom, calling them “lawless wanted criminals”.

Hong Kong last year issued HK$1 million (US$128,000) bounties for 13 democracy activists based abroad who authorities accused of committing national security crimes.

The six named Wednesday were on the bounty list and considered “lawless wanted criminals... hiding in the United Kingdom”, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

“They continue to blatantly engage in activities that endanger national security... We therefore have taken such measure to give them a strong blow,” the spokesperson added, listing “cancellation of HKSAR passports” as one of the measures.

Advertisement

The six are former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, veteran unionist Mung Siu-tat, activists Simon Cheng and Finn Lau, and Fok Ka-chi and Choi Ming-da.

Hong Kong officials cited a national security law passed in March as the legal basis for cancelling the passports.

Police added that anyone offering funds, leasing property or running a business with those named could face up to seven years in jail.

Advertisement

The move came on the fifth anniversary of a violent clash between protesters and police that marked a major escalation in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

The most recent batch of bounties, issued in December, were condemned by the United States and Britain, with London calling them “a threat to our democracy and fundamental human rights”. — AFP