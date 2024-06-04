KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system widened to RM29.02 billion from RM28.25 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds narrowed to RM20.61 billion from RM21.73 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two reverse repo tenders and an Islamic reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM29 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.6 billion murabahah money market tender, both for four-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of May 30. — Bernama

