KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a 25‑year‑old woman while she was filling her car tyres with air in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) here on Sunday morning.

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chan Hook said the incident occurred at about 7.10am when the suspect, riding a motorcycle, approached the victim’s vehicle and tried to open the car door, Berita Harian (BH) reported.

“The suspect attempted to open the car door to take the complainant’s bag which had been left inside. Realising his actions, the victim and her friend immediately prevented him from opening the door, leading to a struggle,” he was quoted as saying.

During the scuffle, the victim was punched on the hand and head.

The suspect fled on his motorcycle without managing to steal any valuables or cash. Police later revealed that the motorcycle carried a false registration plate.

A photofit of the suspect has since been produced, and efforts to track him down are actively underway. The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.