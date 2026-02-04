KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will provide a detailed explanation on the Malaysia-Indonesia border alignment issue during a Special Briefing Session in Parliament this morning.

The session is scheduled to start at 11.30am and will be broadcast live through several media channels.

“The Malaysia-Indonesia border alignment issue will be explained in detail by me during the Special Briefing Session in Parliament this morning.

“Hopefully this explanation will benefit everyone, particularly in correcting the confusion and misunderstandings that have arisen among the public,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Previously, Anwar denied opposition claims that the Malaysian government had handed over more than 5,000 hectares of land in the Sabah-Kalimantan border area to Indonesia.

Earlier, the media reported that three villages in Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan, were said to have now fallen within Malaysian territory following a shift in the border line between Malaysia and Indonesia. — Bernama