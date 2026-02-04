SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Firefighting operations at the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve, Banting near here are still ongoing, with 7.69 hectares of the area still burning out of a total of 22.66 hectares.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 5 (KLIA) head Senior Fire Officer II Mohamad Issmanto Md Pono said the operation, which has entered its second day, has so far successfully extinguished 14.97 hectares with a force of 41 officers and personnel from related agencies.

“The fire is still active but has not affected nearby settlements and the nearby Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

“The fire brigade together with the Civil Defence Force (APM) are extinguishing the area around the main road while the Forestry Department is extinguishing the interior with tubewell water,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Selangor JBPM operations officer Hamdan Hamzah said a forest of about four hectares near the Sungai Kelambu Water Treatment Plant, Banting near here was on fire in the incident around noon today.

He said his department received a call regarding the incident at 12.43 pm before seven officers and personnel from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the location of the incident with machinery. — Bernama