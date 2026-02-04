KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament today that Malaysia is still in talks with Jakarta to resolve longstanding land disputes along the Sabah–Kalimantan border, rejecting claims that Putrajaya had ceded any territory.

He reiterated that it is untrue that Malaysia ceded 5,207 hectares of land to Indonesia, saying borders were determined in accordance with agreements dating back as early as 1891 and 1915.

“Negotiations for the redrawing of the border began in 1977 and were resolved in stages,” said the Tambun MP.

He added that the most recent round of talks started in 2019 and was finalised between 2022 and 2023, but has yet to be ratified.

“But in our opinion it must be expedited to preserve the good diplomatic ties between the two countries based on international conventions and agreements that I mentioned previously,” he added.

Anwar then said the negotiations involved all key Sabah authorities.

“They were involved in all aspects of negotiations, and the agreement came from the Sabah government before it was finalised with the Malaysian federal government and Indonesia,” the prime minister said.

MORE TO COME