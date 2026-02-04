KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has emphasised that any action that could undermine the freedom of medical practitioners in carrying out their duty to treat patients may be interpreted as inconsistent with existing legal provisions.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry views the matter seriously following concerns over the involvement of insurance operators, takaful providers and third-party administrators (TPAs) in treatment management, which could potentially influence doctors’ clinical decisions in private hospitals.

He said any such form of intervention would be contrary to the provisions under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586), which guarantees the professional responsibility of medical practitioners in providing treatment to patients.

“MOH plays an active role through the Grievance Mechanism Committee (GMC), a platform involving various stakeholders, including Bank Negara Malaysia, the Malaysian Medical Association, the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia, representatives from insurance companies, takaful operators and TPAs, to discuss and find solutions to issues raised.

“It is a committee to discuss and seek comprehensive solutions for matters raised together with the stakeholders,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama