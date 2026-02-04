JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 4 — Two brothers were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a man who was among six charred skeletal remains found inside a burnt house in Kangkar Pulai earlier this year.

The accused, R. Utes, 36, and R. Arasan, 32, nodded after the charge was read out by an interpreter before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

There was no recorded confession from either of the accused.

Utes and Arasan, who are siblings, are charged with causing the death of V. Thamil Selvan, 39, at an unnumbered house in an oil palm plantation in Kangkar Pulai between 12.30am and 4.00am on September 15, 2025.

MORE TO COME