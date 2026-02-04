KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) will begin publishing rubbish collection schedules on its website and social media platforms this year to improve access to information for Selangor residents.

According to The Star, the move is part of efforts by the state-owned domestic waste collection and public cleansing service provider to address complaints about unclear schedules.

KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir said the schedules would be made available directly to the public. “We used to post the schedules in group chats of councillors or joint management bodies. Given the public’s concerns about unclear information, we will now put the schedules on our social media pages and website so that they can directly access them,” he told the English daily.

At present, residents can lodge complaints and request services such as bulk waste collection through the iClean Selangor mobile application.

Earlier, it was reported that parts of Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya experienced service disruptions following the renewal of waste management contracts with local councils. Residents claimed the problem began after KDEBWM signed new agreements, citing transport and manpower challenges.

The new seven-year contract between Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and KDEBWM, which runs from 1 November 2025 to 31 October 2032, is valued at RM67.9 million annually — a 13.51 per cent increase from the previous agreement, The Star reported.

MBPJ zone 9 councillor Yip Sean Li told residents to lodge formal complaints through the Public Complaints Management System (Sispaa) whenever delays occur.

“This enables the authorities to impose penalties on KDEBWM and strengthen overall enforcement and accountability,” she was quoted as saying.