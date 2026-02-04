KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Recent road works in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) have dangerously narrowed key roads, hindering fire engine access and blocking a fire hydrant, the TTDI Residents Association (RA) has alleged.

The RA is now urging Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to take urgent remedial action, saying that the new road layout does not comply with the minimum six-metre width required for fire engine access roads under the Uniform Building By-Laws.

The issue stems from recent alterations to several main roads, including Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad and Jalan Wan Kadir, which were modified ostensibly to improve pedestrian walkways and crossings.

However, a fire truck demonstration held on January 13 — witnessed by the RA, the local Fire and Rescue Department, and DBKL representatives — proved the new design’s flaws.

According to the RA, the fire truck “experienced much difficulty” and had to make multiple turning attempts to navigate the narrowed bends, particularly near the Mr DIY outlet.

“The fire truck had to slow down, inch its way forward and had to make multiple turning attempts,” TTDI RA spokesman Khairudin Rahim said in a statement.

“This will obstruct fire-fighting and rescue operations during emergencies.

Motorcycle parking spaces have been created directly beside a fire hydrant in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. — TTDI Residents Association pic

The RA also highlighted that the area surrounding a fire hydrant on Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad has been converted into a motorcycle parking area, which would obstruct firefighting operations.

The association expressed shock that neither DBKL nor its consultants had sought feedback from the local fire department before construction.

The station chief has since sent an official objection to DBKL.

In addition to the safety concerns, the RA said the new “protruding design” for pedestrian crossings has reduced parts of Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad from three lanes to two, causing increased traffic congestion and encouraging illegal parking.

Khairudin said the RA has officially written to DBKL with its concerns on January 28 but has yet to see any remedial action taken, despite officials witnessing the fire truck demonstration three weeks ago.