KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Malaysian women began their Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2026 campaign in Qingdao, China, on a sour note — losing 4-1 to the hosts in Group W today.

China took an early lead at the Qingdao Sports Centre Conson Gymnasium when their top singles ace, Han Qian Xi, downed K. Letshanaa 21-18, 21-10 in 40 minutes.

The hosts doubled their lead when Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian cruised past Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting 21-10, 21-8 in the first doubles.

China then made it 3-0 when Xu Wen Jing took just 29 minutes to outclass Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 21-7 in the second singles.

Although Malaysia salvaged a point in the second doubles when Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan fought back to defeat Luo Yi-Wang Ting Ce 13-21, 21-18, 21-17 in 65 minutes, China sealed the tie in the final match as their third singles shuttler, Yuan An Qi, proved too strong for Oo Shan Zi, winning 21-11, 21-11.

The BATC 2026 runs until Sunday (Feb 8). — Bernama