KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a short-term thunderstorm warning for several regions across the country, with intense rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms expected to continue until 7pm today.

The alert covers selected districts in Kedah, Perak, Terengganu, and Pahang, as well as parts of Selangor and Johor.

Extensive areas in Sarawak and Sabah are also affected.

Among the specific locations under the warning are Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Pekan, Segamat, Kuala Langat, Sepang, and multiple districts in Sabah’s interior and west coast regions.

MetMalaysia issues such warnings when rainfall intensity is observed or expected to exceed 20mm per hour.

Those in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather alerts.