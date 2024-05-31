MEXICO CITY, May 31 — Mexico has registered 61 deaths in a series of heat waves since March, the health ministry said yesterday in an updated toll.

The figure marked an increase of 13 from a week earlier, although not all the additional deaths happened in recent days but instead reflected delays updating the data.

Last year, Mexico reported a record 419 heat-related deaths in the hot season, which runs from March to October, in a country of 129 million people.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has described this year’s heat as “exceptional”.

On Saturday, Mexico City recorded its highest-ever temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Service.

The capital, which sits at 2,240 metres above sea level, has traditionally enjoyed a temperate climate but has not been spared from this year’s heat waves. — AFP

