BEIJING, May 31 — The Hong Kong government strongly condemned what it called “untruthful, slandering and smearing” remarks by Western governments about the verdict in a conspiracy to commit subversion case, it said today in a statement.

Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were found guilty and two were acquitted yesterday in a landmark subversion trial that critics say could deal another blow to the city’s rule of law and its reputation as a global financial hub.

The United States said earlier it is “deeply concerned” by the verdicts and would impose new visa restrictions on the Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for implementing the security law.

The Hong Kong government said “the so-called sanctions” mentioned by some foreign politicians smack of “despicable political manipulation”, adding it will resolutely continue to discharge the duty of safeguarding national security. — Reuters

