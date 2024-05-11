MALMÖ, Sweden, May 11 — Swedish police said today they had launched a probe into alleged intimidation at Eurovision after the Dutch contestant was mysteriously pulled from rehearsals on the eve of the final.

European Broadcasting Union organisers announced that Dutch competitor Joost Klein had been prevented from rehearsing yesterday over an unspecified “incident”.

“The police is investigating intimidation. The offence was committed in the Malmo arena on Thursday evening,” police spokesman Pelle Vamstad told AFP.

“The suspect, a man, was heard. He is not in detention,” Vamstad added.

The person who lodged a complaint is involved in Eurovision, police said.

Dutch broadcaster SVT suggested the incident involving Klein had been a confrontation with a photographer.

Dutch broadcasting association AVROTROS said an investigation was continuing and that it was in “constant talks” with the EBU.

During rehearsals, Klein had paraded with other participants ahead of the performances but did not go on stage when it was his turn.

His song Europapa is dedicated to his parents, who died when he was young. At the end of Thursday’s semi-final, the 26-year-old had appeared to object to being placed beside

Israeli contestant Eden Golan, at several points covering his face with a Dutch flag.

This is not the first time international conflict has overshadowed Eurovision.

Russia’s state broadcaster was excluded from the EBU following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Golan’s song in the contest has already sparked controversy, with protesters calling for Israel to be excluded over the Gaza war.

The song is an adaptation of an earlier version named October Rain. She modified it after contest organisers deemed it too political because of apparent allusions to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. — AFP



