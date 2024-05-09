DUBAI, May 9 — Syrian air defences today shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards Damascus’ outskirts targeting a building in the countryside, Syria’s defence ministry said.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory.

On April 1, an Israeli strike targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, killing a senior commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as well as other military officers, triggering Iran’s first direct attack onto Israeli territory.

Israel has also been trading fire across its northern border with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. — AFP

