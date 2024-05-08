CAIRO, May 8 — At least 34,844 Palestinians were killed and 78,404 injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 9:29 PM MYT
