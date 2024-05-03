KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) is organising National Training Week (NTW) in June to inculcate a lifelong learning culture among Malaysians through free skills and knowledge development opportunities.

HRD Corp chief programmes officer Soffian Amin said the corporation, which is under the Ministry of Human Resources, is targeting at least 200,000 enrolments for the week from June 24 to 30.

“There are more than 30 million Malaysians but only about half have ready access to training opportunity.

“(For) NTW, we are looking at training to be offered for free throughout the week by government agencies, institutes, colleges, private training providers and even non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations,” he said when met at the HRD Corp Aidilfitri gathering here today.

Also present was Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Soffian said almost 300 free courses are available now and the public can access the NTW portal to enrol at www.nationaltrainingweek.gov.my.

He said HRD Corp expects 25,000 courses to be made available by the time NTW comes around, and the training will include face-to-face classes, online classes as well as e-learning content.

Introduced in May 2023, NTW is a full week of nationwide training events and activities that bring together organisations and individuals from various backgrounds and industries to experience a multitude of learning and development opportunities.

The free training sessions are offered by Malaysians for Malaysians in multiple locations. — Bernama