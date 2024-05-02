MEXICO CITY, May 2 — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a secret mass grave and crematorium in southeastern Mexico City, the prosecutor’s office reported Wednesday.

The office said it has “launched an investigation” and sent forensic experts to the scene, where the police are interviewing witnesses and collecting information from security cameras.

Cecilia Flores, who leads the Searching Mothers group in the state of Sonora, posted on social media on Tuesday the discovery of the remains buried in a vacant lot, something fairly rare in the Mexican capital.

Flores said the group also found photographs and identification belonging to different people, which were believed to have possibly been the victims’.

However, as of midday Wednesday, a woman and a child who some of the documents belonged to were found alive, the first having lost her ID in a robbery and the child having left his in a book that was discarded.

The site, according to the search group, was on the border between Iztapalapa and Tlahuac, two crowded boroughs in the capital with high rates of poverty and gang crime.

More than 100,000 people have gone missing in Mexico, mostly since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon deployed the military to fight drug cartels in 2006. — AFP

