GENEVA, April 30 — Food and other humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza have improved in April, but there is still far from enough to reverse the trend towards famine, said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Advertisement

“It is true that there have been more supply entering during the month of April, but this is still far from enough to reverse the negative trend,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner general, at a press conference in Geneva, describing a race against the clock to roll back hunger and famine.

He said that only a handful of countries still have a block on their funds to UNRWA following Israeli accusations that members of its staff took part in the October 7 Hamas attacks. The agency has also raised US$115 million (RM549 million) in private funding, he said. — Reuters

Advertisement