NEW YORK, March 20 — A federal judge today declined to sanction Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, for mistakenly giving his lawyer fake case citations generated by artificial intelligence, while calling the episode “embarrassing” for the lawyer and Cohen himself.

US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan also refused to end court-supervised release for Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations and later served time in prison, and suggested that Cohen may have perjured himself.

The decision came as Cohen prepares to be a star witness against Trump in the former president’s upcoming criminal trial, concerning whether Trump covered up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to aid his successful 2016 presidential run. — Reuters

