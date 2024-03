LONDON, March 19 — Vaccinating children who missed their measles shots during the Covid-19 pandemic is critical, a senior World Health Organisation official said today, as outbreaks of the illness increase worldwide.

Twice as many countries had experienced “large and disruptive” measles outbreaks in the last calendar year as in 2022, Kate O’Brien, director of immunisation at the WHO, told a press conference. — Reuters

