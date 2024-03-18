Officials and journalists sit near a screen showing the preliminary results of Russia's presidential election as they attend a press conference of Ella Pamfilova, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, who announces preliminary results at the commission's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, March 18, 2024. — Reuters pic
Monday, 18 Mar 2024 9:19 PM MYT
MOSCOW, March 18 — Russian President Vladimir Putin won re-election with 87.28 per cent of the vote, figures published by the country's electoral commission showed, with all the votes counted. — Reuters