VILNIUS, March 13 — Leonid Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, posted a message on Telegram early Wednesday vowing to continue his struggle against President Vladimir Putin after he was attacked outside his home in Lithuania.

“We will work and we will not give up,” he said in a video clip, adding that the attack that left him with a broken arm was a “characteristic bandit hello” from Putin’s henchmen.

Volkov, 43, was briefly hospitalised after the assault on Tuesday, which sparked an uproar from the Lithuanian government.

“The man attacked me in the yard, hit me on the leg about 15 times. The leg somehow is OK. It hurts to walk... However, I broke my arm,” Volkov said Wednesday in his Telegram post.

“They literally wanted to make a schnitzel out of me.” — AFP