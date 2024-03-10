KYIV, March 10 — Kyiv said today that it downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine, including in the capital region, and that a strike on an eastern town wounded at least nine people.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Ukraine said that the drone attacks were launched at central and southern regions, while the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk region were targeted by missile strikes.

“As a result of combat operations, 35 ‘Shaheds’ were shot down” over 10 regions, the air force said on social media.

Advertisement

It said the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk as well as southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also hit by drone attacks.

In the embattled Donetsk region, officials said a Russian missile strike hit the town of Myrnograd.

Advertisement

“Russians shelled Myrnograd with 3 S-300 missiles: at least 9 people were wounded, including 1 teenager,” the head of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said on social media.

He added that “nine high-rise buildings” were damaged.

Officials published images of a tall residential building that had blackened walls, with destroyed cars and debris outside it.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, local governor Oleg Synegubov said a recreation camp was on fire after shelling in the town of Bogodukhiv, north of the main city of Kharkiv and close to the Russian border.

Synegubov said the camp was shelled shortly after midnight. He released photos of wooden houses on fire and said there were no casualties. — AFP