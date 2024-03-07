MOSCOW, March 7 — Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said today it prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was plotted by an Islamic State cell, Russian state news agencies reported.

FSB said that the members of the organisation had been planning “to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow”, the RIA news agency quoted the report as saying.

The attackers opened fire during the attempted arrest and were “neutralised by return fire”, the FSB said. — Reuters

