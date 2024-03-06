MELBOURNE, March 6 — South-east Asian and Australian leaders today warned against actions that “endanger peace” in the South China Sea, as Beijing’s increasingly aggressive stance fuels heightened anxiety in the region.

Simmering tensions in the trade corridor threatened to boil over earlier this week, when Chinese boats loitering in contested waters were accused of hounding Philippines vessels.

“We encourage all countries to avoid any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region,” read a joint declaration between the 10-nation Asean bloc and Australia.

“We recognise the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and prosperity,” the statement added.

Advertisement

China claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, ignoring legal precedents and competing claims from a host of South-east Asian nations.

The festering territorial dispute poses one of the region’s most vexing security challenges, looming large during a three-day summit between Australia and Asean members. — AFP