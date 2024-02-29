WARSAW, Feb 29 — Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained a Russian citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State (IS), the National Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement today.

“The prosecutor... charged the detainee with being part of armed groups in the Syrian Arab Republic aimed at committing crimes of a terrorist nature,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It said that the accused had been a part of Jabhat Al-Nusra and al Qaeda before joining IS.

The man is being held in pre-trial detention for three months and if found guilty could face eight years in prison. — Reuters

