GAZA, Feb 29 — At least 30,035 Palestinians have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters
Advertisement
Gaza Health Ministry: Over 30,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since Oct 7
Join us on our WhatsApp Channel, follow us on Instagram, and receive browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
Thursday, 29 Feb 2024 7:10 PM MYT
Advertisement
You May Also Like
Related Articles
Advertisement
Just IN
Advertisement