RAMALLAH, Feb 14 — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called today for Hamas to speed an exchange of hostages for prisoners with Israel to spare Palestinian people further “catastrophe”, the official Palestinian new agency Wafa reported. — Reuters
Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel
Wednesday, 14 Feb 2024 7:45 PM MYT
