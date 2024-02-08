OSLO, Feb 8 — A volcano erupted on Thursday in south-west Iceland for the second time this year, public broadcaster RUV and other local media reported, making it the sixth outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

An image published by Icelandic daily Morgunbladid showed bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground.

The previous eruption started on Jan. 14 and lasted roughly two days, with lava flows reaching the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants had been evacuated, setting some houses alight. — Reuters