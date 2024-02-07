HONG KONG, Feb 7 — Twelve people are trapped on a rollercoaster in Hong Kong’s Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, with rescue operations continuing, police and fire services said as they deployed dozens of personnel to the site.

Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16 pm after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working. No injuries have been reported and there is no smoke or fire at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Around 40 firefighters have been deployed to Disneyland, located by Hong Kong’s international airport, a fire services representative said.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. — Reuters

