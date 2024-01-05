LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — The convicted criminal who threw himself over a bench at a judge as she was about to sentence him for attempted battery refused to appear in court Thursday.

Deobra Redden had been due to answer charges over his dramatic attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday.

But the 30-year-old refused to comply and did not go to court, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The appearance was ordered after Redden launched himself at Holthus as she was readying to send him to prison, in an attack that was caught on viral video.

Court staff quickly moved in to protect the judge, pulling the convict off her and pummelling him as they try to restrain him.

Footage shows punches flying in all directions as Redden continues to flail even as a marshal, court staff and lawyers try to restrain him.

The vicious assault left the judge shaken and saw a marshal hospitalized.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Pro Tempore Lauren Diefenbach ordered that Redden’s bail remain at US$54,000 for now, the Review Journal reported.

“I’m uncomfortable making any decisions without the defendant present,” Diefenbach said.

Redden was ordered back to court on Tuesday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Redden was a clear danger to the community.

“The world has seen what happened yesterday, this person’s behaviour in court, and I’ve almost seen nothing else like this,” he said, according to the Review Journal.

Redden, who has previously served prison time for domestic battery, was being sentenced for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm when he launched his attack.

He now faces additional charges of battery, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of battery on a protected person. — AFP