LONDON, Dec 30 — At least 14 Eurostar trains were cancelled today after flooding in tunnels in southern England, stranding thousands of passengers just ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent were inundated as the Met Office issued weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across large parts of the country.

“Flooding between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled,” the train operator Southeastern said on its website.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

It said flooding had affected both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet, meaning both tunnels are closed.

“This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International,” Southeastern added. — AFP



